Second day of Rafum Punjab Junior Tennis Championship

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Twelve-year-old Hussnain Ali Rizwan stunned No 2 seed Nalain Abbas in the U-18 category of the Rafum Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2020 here at Punjab Tennis academy, on Wednesday.

In the marathon match of the U-18 category, both Hussnain and Nalain played well against each other and fought for each and every point till the end, and after a tough fight, young tennis sensation Hussnian succeeded in winning the encounter 9-8 (7-1). In other U-18 pre-quarters, Faizan Fayyaz thrashed Hussnain Ali 8-0, Shaeel Durab crushed Hassan Ali 8-0, Hamza Jawad outclassed Arman Kamran 8-1 and Abdul Hanan Khan beat Haider Ali Rizwan 8-4.

In Boys U-14 pre-quarters, Yashar Tarar beat Shaheer Khan 8-3, Ameer Mazari beat Moavia Butt 8-0, Shehryar Anees beat Nyle Aslam 8-0, Ahtesham Humayun beat Arman Kamran 8-2, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Abu Bakar Khalil 8-3 and Hussnain Ali Rizwan beat Hashir Ahmed Alam 8-0.

In Boys/girls U-12 pre-quarters, Ismail Aftab beat Janat Khalil 8-0, Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Zunaisha 8-3, Hashir Ahmed Alam beat Harris Bajwa 8-0 and Taha Tarar beat Aalay Hussain 8-2.

It is pertinent to mention here that Rafum Group is playing an important and pivotal role in the promotion of sports in Punjab by sponsoring national and Punjab ranking events, especially as a part of their sports diplomacy. Rafum Group CEO Zahid Hussain is taking keen interest in the development and promotion of tennis across the country and always comes forward to support this game generously at all level.