Second gold as Gut-Behrami edges Shiffrin in world giant slalom

Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami edged hot favourite Mikaela Shiffrin to gold in the women's giant slalom at the world championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo on Thursday.

Shiffrin had been fastest down the first leg, but Gut-Behrami turned on the afterburners on the second run to clock a winning combined time of 2min 30.

66sec.

It was a third medal in the Italian Dolomites for the 29-year-old Swiss racer after winning gold in the super-G and bronze in the downhill.

Shiffrin claimed silver down the Olympia delle Tofane course, at just two-hundredths of a second, to add to her super-G bronze and combined silver in Cortina, with Austrian Katharina Liensberger taking bronze (+0.09sec).