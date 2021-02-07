UrduPoint.com
Second Helicopter Finds No Sign Of Missing Climbers: ACP

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 08:00 PM

Second helicopter finds no sign of missing climbers: ACP

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :The Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) on Sunday said a second helicopter search has found no sign of the missing climbers Ali Sadpara, John Snorri, and JP Mohr on K2.

The helicopter crew and an accompanying photographer traced the route up to a height of 7,000 m, ACP said.

The rescue operation continued for the second day on Sunday to locate the three climbers who went missing while attempting to summit the world's second-highest mountain, K2.

Meanwhile, Sajid Ali Sadpara, son of Muhammad Ali Sadpara has reached Skardu, who was also part of the expedition, and had reached the K2 base camp on Saturday evening after waiting for the three climbers K2, at 8,611m (28,251 ft) above sea level, is the second highest mountain in the world, after Mount Everest at 8,848m (29,029 ft).

It is located on the China–Pakistan border between Baltistan in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of northern Pakistan, and Dafdar Township in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County of Xinjiang, China.

K2 is the highest point of the Karakoram mountain range and the highest point in both Pakistan and Xinjiang.

It may be mentioned here that Nepali climbers last month broke the previous record during winters of climbing as high as 26,000 feet while attempting to scale K2. The maximum height achieved by teams in winters in the past was 25,320 feet.

