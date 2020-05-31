UrduPoint.com
Second-Highest Division Of English Football System Confirms 10 COVID-19 Cases - EFL

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 03:30 AM

Second-Highest Division of English Football System Confirms 10 COVID-19 Cases - EFL

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) Ten COVID-19 cases were confirmed among football players and staff members representing different clubs that compete in the second-highest division of English football system, the Championship, The English Football League (EFL) said on Saturday.

"Following the latest round of COVID-19 testing, the EFL can confirm that 1058 players and Club staff from the 24 Championship Clubs were tested over the course of Thursday 28 May and Friday 29 May, with 10 individuals testing positive from eight Clubs," the EFL said.

The EFL added that COVID-19 carriers would self-isolate and only those who have tested negative for the virus would be "permitted to enter training ground facilities".

Moreover, seven coronavirus cases were also registered among players and staff members of three clubs competing in League Two, the fourth-highest division in the football system of England.

