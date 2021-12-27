UrduPoint.com

Second-leg Competitions Of Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games From Tuesday

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 08:27 PM

Second-leg competitions of Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games from Tuesday

The second-leg competitions of Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games 2021 will get under way in Shah Suleman Cricket Stadium, Taunsa Sharif, from Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The second-leg competitions of Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games 2021 will get under way in Shah Suleman cricket Stadium, Taunsa Sharif, from Tuesday.

The competitions of shooting volleyball (Dec 28 to 30) and traditional Dangal (Dec 31) will be organized in the second phase of grand Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games.

Country's leading shooting volleyball and wrestling players will participate in these events.

It may be recalled here that Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games are being held in South Punjab in accordance with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to promote sports at regional level.

In the first phase, DG Khan hosted Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games Volleyball Championship from Dec 21 to 24 and national hockey team's hockey match at City Park, Old Company Bagh's astro-turf ground in Dera Ghazi Khan on Dec 25.

Related Topics

Cricket Hockey Chief Minister Sports Punjab Company Dera Ghazi Khan Bagh May From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health approves emergency use of Sinop ..

Ministry of Health approves emergency use of Sinopharm CNBG&#039;s new recombina ..

16 minutes ago
 CM GB calls on Prime Minister

CM GB calls on Prime Minister

1 minute ago
 FBR launches PSW subscription process: Sarhadi

FBR launches PSW subscription process: Sarhadi

1 minute ago
 GDA issues travel advisory for snow hit Galyat

GDA issues travel advisory for snow hit Galyat

1 minute ago
 Senate passes three bills including 'Islamabad Ren ..

Senate passes three bills including 'Islamabad Rent Restriction (Amendment) Bill ..

1 minute ago
 SCBAP pays tribute to SMBB on her 14th death anniv ..

SCBAP pays tribute to SMBB on her 14th death anniversary

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.