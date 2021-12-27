Second-leg competitions of Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games from Tuesday

The second-leg competitions of Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games 2021 will get under way in Shah Suleman Cricket Stadium, Taunsa Sharif, from Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The second-leg competitions of Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games 2021 will get under way in Shah Suleman cricket Stadium, Taunsa Sharif, from Tuesday.

The competitions of shooting volleyball (Dec 28 to 30) and traditional Dangal (Dec 31) will be organized in the second phase of grand Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games.

Country's leading shooting volleyball and wrestling players will participate in these events.

It may be recalled here that Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games are being held in South Punjab in accordance with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to promote sports at regional level.

In the first phase, DG Khan hosted Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games Volleyball Championship from Dec 21 to 24 and national hockey team's hockey match at City Park, Old Company Bagh's astro-turf ground in Dera Ghazi Khan on Dec 25.