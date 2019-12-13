UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Second Major South African Cricket Sponsor Seeks Resignations

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 12:29 AM

Second major South African cricket sponsor seeks resignations

Cricket South Africa's embattled board suffered a new blow on Thursday when a second major sponsor said it would only continue its association with the game if leading officials resigned

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ):Cricket South Africa's embattled board suffered a new blow on Thursday when a second major sponsor said it would only continue its association with the game if leading officials resigned.

Insurance company Momentum said it had outlined terms to CSA for its continued backing of the sport. Momentum's move followed an announcement by Standard Bank last week that it would not renew its sponsorship when its contract expired at the end of the season, claiming controversies surrounding CSA were harming the bank's reputation.

Jeanette Marais, deputy chief executive of Momentum, said the company demanded the resignation of the board, alternatively the resignation of president Chris Nenzani and vice-president Beresford Williams, and an independent financial audit of CSA.

Marais said Momentum had also told CSA it wanted the appointment of a lead independent director "with relevant experience" and the appointment of an independent director with on-field cricket experience, as well as the resolving of issues between CSA and the SA Cricketers' Association.

Marais said Momentum insisted that CSA address its governance issues immediately and resolve them by April 30 next year.

Momentum are sponsors of South African one-day internationals and a one-day domestic competition as well as club, schools and age group cricket.

The CSA board, which last week suspended chief executive Thabang Moroe, have refused to resign despite calls from the Cricketers' Association and several other cricket personalities. Three independent directors have resigned as well as one non-independent director.

South Africa start a Test series against England on December 26. Former captain Graeme Smith agreed on Wednesday to act as director of cricket for a three-month period and has been given the task of overseeing preparations for the series.

str/mw

Related Topics

Africa Cricket Company Bank Lead South Africa April December From

Recent Stories

Strict action to be taken against rampaging lawyer ..

13 minutes ago

Bahauddin Zakariya University Teachers' Associatio ..

14 minutes ago

US Senate Confirms John Sullivan as Ambassador to ..

14 minutes ago

Lawyers observes strike to 'protest' their rampagi ..

14 minutes ago

Police reforms, writ of govt must to achieve progr ..

14 minutes ago

One killed, three injured in firing incident of In ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.