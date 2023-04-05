Second Mehtab Chawla Floodlights Ramazan Veterans Hockey Tournament starts from Apr 6

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The second Mehtab Chawla Flood-Lights Ramazan Veterans Hockey Tournament will start from April 6 at the Olympian Islahuddin and Dr Muhammad Ali Shah Hockey Academy.

According to Olympian Islahuddin and Chairman of Dr Muhammad Ali Shah Hockey Academy, Olympian Islahuddin, eight teams are participating in the tournament, including Pakistan Veterans Hockey Club (Green), Pakistan Veterans Hockey Club (White), Nazimabad Mujahid Hockey Club, Noor XI Hockey Club, See Hawks Hockey Club, Baldia Hockey Club, Central Fitness Hockey Club and Karachi Fitness Hockey Club are included.

The opening match of the tournament will be played between Pakistan Veterans Hockey Club (Green) and Nazimabad Mujahid Hockey Club at 11 pm on April 6, the semi-finals of the event will be played on April 8 and the final on April 9.

Olympian Islahuddin and Dr Muhammad Ali Shah Hockey academy Vice Chairman Olympian Syed Sameer Hussain provided kits to the managers of all eight teams on Tuesday and also presided over the manager's meeting.

Lataft Hussain Shah has been appointed as the tournament director, while former international Hockey Player Mubasher Mukhtar will be the assistant tournament director, Syed Sagheer Hussain will be the organizing secretary, former umpire Masood ur Rehman has been appointed as the umpire manager of the event.

Tariq Khan, Farhan Ahmed and Mohammad Wahid Hussain are included in the technical officials whereas, Nadeem Saeed, Uzeer Ahmed, Umair Ahmed and Talha Ghori have been appointed as umpiring.

Olympian Samir Hussain told all the managers that there would be no compromise on discipline and all the teams should also ensure that their players are not less than 40 years of age.

He said the duration of matches will be 40 minutes consisting of four quarters of 10 minutes each.