Second Pakistan V England Test Will Be Played In Multan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 20, 2024 | 11:51 PM

Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan

Match has been shifted from Karachi to Multan as National Bank Stadium is undergoing major facelift for next year’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 20th, 2024) The Pakistan Cricket board today announced the revised schedule of the three ICC World Test Championship fixtures between Pakistan and England from 7-28 October.

The second Test, which was originally planned at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi from 15-19 October, will now be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The remaining two Tests will be played as originally planned, i.e. 7-11 October in Multan and 24-28 October in Rawalpindi.

The match has been shifted from Karachi to Multan as the National Bank Stadium is undergoing major facelift for next year’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will also be played at the Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and Rawalpindi’s Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The England men’s cricket team will arrive in Multan on 2 October, while the Pakistan men’s cricket team will also assemble in Multan on 2 October.

Usman Wahla, PCB Director – International:

“PCB is thrilled to welcome the England men’s cricket team back to Pakistan.

“Despite minor adjustments, we are committed to supporting fans and ensuring a memorable tour. We look forward to a fiercely competitive Test series and showcasing Pakistan’s renowned hospitality.”

Revised schedule:

7-11 Oct – First Test, Multan

15-19 Oct – Second Test, Multan

24-28 Oct – Third Test, Rawalpindi

