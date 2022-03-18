UrduPoint.com

Second Phase Of 10-day Sports Gala Concludes

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 18, 2022 | 12:54 PM

Second phase of the 10-day Pakistan Sports Gala concluded here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Second phase of the 10-day Pakistan Sports Gala concluded here on Friday.

The mega sports event was jointly organized by District Administration Kohat and Pakistan Army Sports Department Kohat.

The second of the sports gala comprises Football, Cricket and volleyball. Of these, the cricket final won by joint Akhorwal while the volleyball final won by Shiraki Star. While in the football final, the Darra Eagle team lifted the trophy.

Brig.

Imran was the chief guest on the occasion who gave away trophies to the winning teams.

It was noted that various sports competitions of the gala were held in Kohat, Lachi, Gambat and Dara Adamkhel in all four tehsils of Kohat district and the finals of remaining games would be played on March 23 at Kohat Sports Complex.

A large number of sports lovers, players and people attended the ceremony. Family sports including badminton, table tennis and netball would also be held in the said sports gala.

>