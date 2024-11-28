Open Menu

Second Phase Of Blind World Cup Begins In Multan From Nov 29

Muhammad Rameez Published November 28, 2024 | 09:21 PM

Second phase of Blind World Cup begins in Multan from Nov 29

The second phase of the 4th T20 Blind Cricket World Cup will commence in Multan on November 29

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The second phase of the 4th T20 Blind Cricket World Cup will commence in Multan on November 29.

Blind cricket teams from South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan, and Pakistan have already arrived in the city.

The teams were given a warm and enthusiastic reception upon their arrival, with traditional drum beats and bouquets presented to the captains of all participating sides.

Two matches will be played on November 29. At 11:00 am, Pakistan will face Sri Lanka at Multan Cricket Stadium, while South Africa will take on Afghanistan at the DHA Cricket Ground, also starting at 11:00 am.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Multan Afghanistan T20 World Bangladesh Sri Lanka South Africa Nepal November All From

Recent Stories

LHC grants protective bail to Salman Akram Raja in ..

LHC grants protective bail to Salman Akram Raja in Nov 24 protest case

2 minutes ago
 PM welcomes announcement of ceasefire between Isra ..

PM welcomes announcement of ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah

3 minutes ago
 Dangerous gang arrested, stolen cash recovered in ..

Dangerous gang arrested, stolen cash recovered in Muzaffargarh

3 minutes ago
 RTS Commission takes major steps towards digitiza ..

RTS Commission takes major steps towards digitization

3 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms unwavering support for just cause of ..

PM reaffirms unwavering support for just cause of Palestine, demands immediate c ..

15 minutes ago
 Nazar urges teachers to ensure provision of qualit ..

Nazar urges teachers to ensure provision of quality education

3 minutes ago
Chinese water-saving facilities play a vital role ..

Chinese water-saving facilities play a vital role in Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Efforts being made to improve Karachi's infrastruc ..

Efforts being made to improve Karachi's infrastructure: Mayor Karachi, Barrister ..

19 seconds ago
 Govt to establish Anti-Riots Force to combat viole ..

Govt to establish Anti-Riots Force to combat violence: PM

20 seconds ago
 NA, Russian State Duma signed agreement to enhance ..

NA, Russian State Duma signed agreement to enhance parliamentary cooperation

22 seconds ago
 KPCTA to organize 12th Indus River Cross Jeep Race ..

KPCTA to organize 12th Indus River Cross Jeep Race on Dec 1

23 seconds ago
 Abbottabad Prepares for Winter with Comprehensive ..

Abbottabad Prepares for Winter with Comprehensive Contingency Plan

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports