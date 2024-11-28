Second phase of Blind World Cup begins in Multan from Nov 29

The second phase of the 4th T20 Blind Cricket World Cup will commence in Multan on November 29

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The second phase of the 4th T20 Blind Cricket World Cup will commence in Multan on November 29.

Blind cricket teams from South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan, and Pakistan have already arrived in the city.

The teams were given a warm and enthusiastic reception upon their arrival, with traditional drum beats and bouquets presented to the captains of all participating sides.

Two matches will be played on November 29. At 11:00 am, Pakistan will face Sri Lanka at Multan Cricket Stadium, while South Africa will take on Afghanistan at the DHA Cricket Ground, also starting at 11:00 am.