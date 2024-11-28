Second Phase Of Blind World Cup Begins In Multan From Nov 29
Muhammad Rameez Published November 28, 2024 | 09:21 PM
The second phase of the 4th T20 Blind Cricket World Cup will commence in Multan on November 29
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The second phase of the 4th T20 Blind Cricket World Cup will commence in Multan on November 29.
Blind cricket teams from South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan, and Pakistan have already arrived in the city.
The teams were given a warm and enthusiastic reception upon their arrival, with traditional drum beats and bouquets presented to the captains of all participating sides.
Two matches will be played on November 29. At 11:00 am, Pakistan will face Sri Lanka at Multan Cricket Stadium, while South Africa will take on Afghanistan at the DHA Cricket Ground, also starting at 11:00 am.
Recent Stories
LHC grants protective bail to Salman Akram Raja in Nov 24 protest case
PM welcomes announcement of ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah
Dangerous gang arrested, stolen cash recovered in Muzaffargarh
RTS Commission takes major steps towards digitization
PM reaffirms unwavering support for just cause of Palestine, demands immediate c ..
Nazar urges teachers to ensure provision of quality education
Chinese water-saving facilities play a vital role in Pakistan
Efforts being made to improve Karachi's infrastructure: Mayor Karachi, Barrister ..
Govt to establish Anti-Riots Force to combat violence: PM
NA, Russian State Duma signed agreement to enhance parliamentary cooperation
KPCTA to organize 12th Indus River Cross Jeep Race on Dec 1
Abbottabad Prepares for Winter with Comprehensive Contingency Plan
More Stories From Sports
-
Sri Lanka crash to record low Test total of 42 in South Africa2 hours ago
-
ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup begins Friday3 hours ago
-
Sialkot outplay Peshawar in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy4 hours ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi reassures to watch best interests of Pakistan at ICC meeting on Friday3 hours ago
-
Four matches decided in Master Oil inter club cricket tournament5 hours ago
-
Squads, groups announced for WSF World Squash Team C’ships5 hours ago
-
Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Trophy 20256 hours ago
-
Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position against Zimbabwe6 hours ago
-
Young inspires Hawks to win over Cleveland3 hours ago
-
Young inspires Hawks to win over Cleveland3 hours ago
-
Kumara gives Sri Lanka edge on rain-hit day against South Africa21 hours ago
-
Vintage Classic Automotive Car Show to be held at PSC on Nov 291 day ago