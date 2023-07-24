Second phase of Cricket Coaching Project commences from Wednesday

The second phase of the second edition of the Engro Cricket Coaching Project under the PCB Pathway Cricket Programme will commence from Wednesday, 26 July, in Lahore and Muridke

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ):The second phase of the second edition of the Engro Cricket Coaching Project under the PCB Pathway Cricket Programme will commence from Wednesday, 26 July, in Lahore and Muridke.

Like the first phase, five coaches will be involved in the second phase which consists of 55 U19 players. The second phase of the cricket clinic will run concurrently in Lahore's National Cricket Academy (NCA) and Muridke Country Club (MCC) from 26 July to 10 August.

Local coaches along with Australia's Geoff Lawson, New Zealand's Scott McLaren (strength and conditioning coach), United Kingdom's Gordon Parsons and Julien Fountain and Zimbabwe's Tatenda Taibu will work with the U19 players. South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs was part of the first phase for a week and worked with U13 and U16 players at both NCA and MCC.

Earlier, in the first phase, which ran from 10 to 24 July, 25 U13 players featured in Lahore's NCA from 13 to 24 July, while 37 U16 players took part in the programme at the MCC from 10 to 24 July.

The eligibility criteria for the U19 players is 1 September 2004.

27 U19 players reporting at NCA: Adeel Mushtaq (Multan), Afaq Khan (Mardan), Ali Hamza (Mandi Bahauddin), Ali Hassan Baloch (Lahore), Awais Ali (Gujranwala), Awais Raheem (Karachi), Ch Shujah (Abbottabad), Farhan Yousaf (Lahore), Hafiz Usman Nadeem (Lahore), Haroon Arshad (Karachi), Husnain Majid (Rahimyar Khan), Inamullah (Sahiwal), Mohammad Danish (Muzaffargarh), Mohammad Nabeel (Rawalpindi), Mohammad Tayyab Arif (Sialkot), Mohammad Usman (Mianwali), Mohammad Zeeshan (Faisalabad), Momin Qamar (Faisalabad), Muhammad Ismail (Sahiwal), Naveed Ahmed Khan (Karachi), Saad Baig (Karachi), Saad Masood (Rawalpindi), Salman Ahmed (Pakpatan), Sameer Ahmed Minhas (Multan), Shamraiz Khan (Pishin), Ubaid Shahid (Lahore) and Yahya Shah (Hyderabad)28 U19 players reporting at MCC:Abidullah (Rawalpindi), Afkar Durrani (Dir Lower), Ahmed Hussain (Peshawar), Ali Raza (Sheikhupura), Ali Zoraiz Asif (Lahore), Arsalan Ali (Islamabad), Fahad Amin (Karachi), Hamza Nawaz (Bahawalnagar), Haseeb Nazim (Multan), Ikramullah Tareen (Quetta), Jawad Ali (Charsada), Mohammad Ansarullah (Peshawar), Mohammad Aqib Asghar (Vehari), Mohammad Irfan (Khyber Agency), Mohammad Shan (Bahawalpur), Mohammad Shoaib (Peshawar), Mohammad Tahir (Mohmand Agency), Mohammad Zubair (Peshawar), Mohammad Zulkifal� (Charsada), Mohsin Ali (Hub), Qurban Ali (Chaman), Riazullah Khan (Dir Upper), Shahmir Nisar Khan (Islamabad), Shahzaib Khan (Mansehra), Syed Tayyab Hussain (Karachi), Taha Masood (Rahimyar Khan), Usman Ghani (Quetta) and Wazdan Khan (Karak)