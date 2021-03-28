Second Poland World Cup player tests positive for Covid-19

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 12:20 AM

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Poland's backup goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski has tested positive for coronavirus, the Polish football federation announced on Saturday, as the team prepares to face Andorra and England in World Cup qualifiers.

Skorupski, who plays for Bologna, was the second Polish player to test positive for Covid-19 on this international break.

Midfielder Mateusz Klich tested positive ahead of Poland's visit to Hungary on Thursday and missed the 3-3 draw in Budapest.

Poland coach Paulo Sousa has called up 21-year-old Karol Niemczycki of Cracovia ro replace Skorupski.

Poland play Andorra on Sunday in Warsaw and England on Wednesday in London.

More Stories From Sports

