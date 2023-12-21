Open Menu

Second Round In Mohibullah Khan Senior KP Junior Squash Concluded

December 21, 2023

Second round in Mohibullah Khan Senior KP Junior Squash concluded

The second phase of Mohibullah Khan Senior KP Junior Squash Championship has been concluded at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex here Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023)

Squash legend Qamar Zaman was the special guest along with Chief Organizer and Chief Referee Manoor Zaman and other officials among the attendees.

Atif Ali Naz, Abdul Rehman Khalil, Isa, Abdullah Khan, M Nihal, M Azan Zaman, M Huzaifa and M Rian Zaman won the U-9 competitions.

Umar Ashraf won the U11 competitions. Yahya Farman, Arbab Fahad, Abdul Rehman Riaz, Fahad Arif, Muhammad Samir, Hussain Bakhsh, Anas Rafe won the match in straight sets.

Khizr Hayat and Malik Muhammad achieved success while Hamza Khan, Zohaib Hasan, Muhammad Umar, M. Fawad Khan, Faisal Khalil, Abbas Khan, M. Azhar Ali and Abdullah Zaman won the second round matches of U15 and reached the third round.

