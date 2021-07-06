UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Second Seed Medvedev Knocked Out Of Wimbledon By Hurkacz In Last 16

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 06:59 PM

Second seed Medvedev knocked out of Wimbledon by Hurkacz in last 16

Hubert Hurkacz became just the fourth Polish man to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Tuesday with a five-set win over Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Hubert Hurkacz became just the fourth Polish man to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Tuesday with a five-set win over Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev.

World number 18 Hurkacz triumphed 2-6, 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a match held over from Monday due to rain and will now face Roger Federer for a place in the semi-finals.

The 24-year-old follows in the footsteps of fellow Poles who made the last-eight -- Wojtek Fibak (1980) and Jerzy Janowicz and Lukasz Kubot (2013).

Related Topics

Russia Man Roger Federer From Wimbledon

Recent Stories

NAMLCFTC holds 5th meeting in 2021

45 seconds ago

Civic body removes 260 encroachments in Bahawalpur ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court adjourns Maryam, Safdar's app ..

2 minutes ago

MoHAP obtains ISO/DIS 22329 for social media manag ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah has many achievements in preserving UAE cu ..

31 minutes ago

NUST Institute of Policy Studies holds internation ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.