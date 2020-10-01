Second seed Pliskova knocked out of Roland Garros by Ostapenko

Second seed Karolina Pliskova was knocked out of Roland Garros by 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko in the second round on Thursday

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Second seed Karolina Pliskova was knocked out of Roland Garros by 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko in the second round on Thursday.

World number 43 Ostapenko triumphed 6-4, 6-2 and will face next either Sloane Stephens, the 2017 US Open winner and runner-up in Paris in 2018, or Spain's Paula Badosa for a spot in the last 16.

Pliskova made the semi-finals in 2017 but has now failed to get beyond the third round in her eight other appearances.