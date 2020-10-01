UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Second Seed Pliskova Knocked Out Of Roland Garros By Ostapenko

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 04:08 PM

Second seed Pliskova knocked out of Roland Garros by Ostapenko

Second seed Karolina Pliskova was knocked out of Roland Garros by 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko in the second round on Thursday

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Second seed Karolina Pliskova was knocked out of Roland Garros by 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko in the second round on Thursday.

World number 43 Ostapenko triumphed 6-4, 6-2 and will face next either Sloane Stephens, the 2017 US Open winner and runner-up in Paris in 2018, or Spain's Paula Badosa for a spot in the last 16.

Pliskova made the semi-finals in 2017 but has now failed to get beyond the third round in her eight other appearances.

Related Topics

Paris Spain 2017 2018 US Open

Recent Stories

SBP injects Rs 30 bn into market

2 minutes ago

EU leaders meet on rifts over Turkey and budget

3 minutes ago

Armenia TV's Cameraman Injured in Shelling by Azer ..

3 minutes ago

Navalny's Accusations Against Putin Groundless, In ..

3 minutes ago

Swiss vote bolsters EU relations, but storm clouds ..

3 minutes ago

201 LUMHS students receive Ehsaas Programme Schola ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.