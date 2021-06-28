UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Second Seed Sabalenka First Winner At Wimbledon In Two Years

Zeeshan Mehtab 27 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 07:38 PM

Second seed Sabalenka first winner at Wimbledon in two years

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus won the first match at Wimbledon in two years on Monday, seeing off Romanian qualifier Monica Niculescu in straight sets

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus won the first match at Wimbledon in two years on Monday, seeing off Romanian qualifier Monica Niculescu in straight sets.

Sabalenka won 6-1, 6-4 under the roof of Court One and will face either Danielle Lao of the United States or Britain's Katie Boulter for a place in the last 32.

Last year's Wimbledon was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic while play at this year's event was delayed by rain on the outside courts.

Related Topics

Belarus United States Event Court Wimbledon

Recent Stories

OSCE Urges Turkey to Ensure Journalists' Safety Af ..

28 seconds ago

London Firefighters Tackling Blaze at Public Trans ..

30 seconds ago

Roscosmos to Exhibit Model of Newest Observation S ..

32 seconds ago

Belarus Suspends Participation in EU's Eastern Par ..

5 minutes ago

Blinken, Pope Francis Discuss China, Syria During ..

5 minutes ago

Savyour: The app that pays you to shop!

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.