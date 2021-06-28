Second Seed Sabalenka First Winner At Wimbledon In Two Years
Zeeshan Mehtab 27 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 07:38 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus won the first match at Wimbledon in two years on Monday, seeing off Romanian qualifier Monica Niculescu in straight sets.
Sabalenka won 6-1, 6-4 under the roof of Court One and will face either Danielle Lao of the United States or Britain's Katie Boulter for a place in the last 32.
Last year's Wimbledon was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic while play at this year's event was delayed by rain on the outside courts.