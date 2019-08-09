Second Seed Thiem Bounced By Medvedev In Montreal
Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 11:35 PM
Daniil Medvedev ended the run of Dominic Thiem at the ATP Montreal Masters on Friday with a 6-3, 6-1 upset victory that advanced the Russian into the semi-finals
The 56-minute triumph handed the eighth seed revenge for a loss he took last April to the Austrian second seed in the Barcelona clay final.
Thiem won his first career matches this week in Canada after going 0-5 in the country over the past five years.