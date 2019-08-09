Second seed Thiem bounced by Medvedev in Montreal

Daniil Medvedev ended the run of Dominic Thiem at the ATP Montreal Masters on Friday with a 6-3, 6-1 upset victory that advanced the Russian into the semi-finals

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Daniil Medvedev ended the run of Dominic Thiem at the ATP Montreal Masters on Friday with a 6-3, 6-1 upset victory that advanced the Russian into the semi-finals.

The 56-minute triumph handed the eighth seed revenge for a loss he took last April to the Austrian second seed in the Barcelona clay final.

Thiem won his first career matches this week in Canada after going 0-5 in the country over the past five years.