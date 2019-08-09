UrduPoint.com
Second Seed Thiem Bounced By Medvedev In Montreal

Fri 09th August 2019

Second seed Thiem bounced by Medvedev in Montreal

Daniil Medvedev ended the run of Dominic Thiem at the ATP Montreal Masters on Friday with a 6-3, 6-1 upset victory that advanced the Russian into the semi-finals

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Daniil Medvedev ended the run of Dominic Thiem at the ATP Montreal Masters on Friday with a 6-3, 6-1 upset victory that advanced the Russian into the semi-finals.

The 56-minute triumph handed the eighth seed revenge for a loss he took last April to the Austrian second seed in the Barcelona clay final.

Thiem won his first career matches this week in Canada after going 0-5 in the country over the past five years.

