Second student olympic games concluded

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :The second 'Student Olympic Games' competition organized by the Pakistan Students Olympic Association in collaboration of the Hyderabad Students Olympic Association concluded here on Thursday.

The closing ceremony of the event will be held on Friday at 10am and the President of the Pakistan Students Olympic Association Maqbool Arain will be the chief guest of the ceremony. He will distribute trophies, medals and certificates to the winning athletes.

As many as 9 sporting events were held at the competition, including basketball, badminton, cricket, futsal, throw ball, tug of war, netball, table tennis and rope skipping.

In these competitions, boys and girls participated in three age categories: under 13, under 16 and under 19.