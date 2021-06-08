UrduPoint.com
Second Sweden Euro 2020 Player Tests Positive For Covid-19: Team Doctor

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 11:43 PM

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Sweden's national team said Tuesday a second player, Mattias Svanberg, had tested positive for Covid-19, only hours after the team's coach said Dejan Kulusevski had been placed in self-isolation after also testing positive.

"When all the tests arrived we saw that Mattias Svanberg had gotten a positive test. Mattias won't train with the team and is not being isolated at the hotel," team doctor Anders Valentin said in a statement, adding that the test would be re-analysed.

