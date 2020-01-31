Second Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka ends in a draw

Sri Lankan opener Kusal Mendis struck a stubborn 116 not out as the second Test against Zimbabwe in Harare ended in a draw on Friday

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Sri Lankan opener Kusal Mendis struck a stubborn 116 not out as the second Test against Zimbabwe in Harare ended in a draw on Friday.

Sri Lanka's 10-wicket win in the first Test last week at the same venue meant they won the series 1-0.

Zimbabwe faced one ball in the morning of the fifth day which captain Sean Williams hit for six to bring up his half-century.

He immediately declared setting Sri Lanka a challenging target of 361.

They lost the wickets of Dimuth Karunaratne, Oshada Fernando for 47 and Angelo Mathews but Mendis guided them through to the safety of a draw.