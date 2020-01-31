UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Second Test Between Zimbabwe And Sri Lanka Ends In A Draw

Muhammad Rameez 59 seconds ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 09:29 PM

Second Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka ends in a draw

Sri Lankan opener Kusal Mendis struck a stubborn 116 not out as the second Test against Zimbabwe in Harare ended in a draw on Friday

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Sri Lankan opener Kusal Mendis struck a stubborn 116 not out as the second Test against Zimbabwe in Harare ended in a draw on Friday.

Sri Lanka's 10-wicket win in the first Test last week at the same venue meant they won the series 1-0.

Zimbabwe faced one ball in the morning of the fifth day which captain Sean Williams hit for six to bring up his half-century.

He immediately declared setting Sri Lanka a challenging target of 361.

They lost the wickets of Dimuth Karunaratne, Oshada Fernando for 47 and Angelo Mathews but Mendis guided them through to the safety of a draw.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Same Harare Zimbabwe Kusal Mendis

Recent Stories

President AJK appreciates increase in Gilgit Balti ..

32 minutes ago

Huraira’s half-century on debut secures Pakistan ..

34 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 31, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Russia's Declaration Against Revisiting WWII Resul ..

55 seconds ago

Government College University Vice Chancellor stre ..

57 seconds ago

Kashmir issue being debated in world's parliaments ..

58 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.