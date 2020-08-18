UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Second Test Concludes In Draw After Rain Stops Play

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 10:36 AM

Second test concludes in draw after rain stops play

Pakistan team scored 236 before being bowled out on the fourth day with Rizwan scoring a sparkling innings of 72.

SOUTHAMPTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 18th, 2020) The second test between Pakistan and England ended in a draw after rain prevented both teams from playing the second innings on Tuesday.

The second test was married by rains with just 46 overs played on the first day and 40 on the second. The third day ended without a single over being played.

Pakistan team scored 236 before being bowled out on the fourth day with Rizwan scoring a sparkling innings of 72. The day ended with rain interruptions and 10.2 overs bowled.

Muhammad Abbas took 2 wickets while Shaheen Afridi and Yasir Shah took one each.

England leads the series by 1-0.

The last day begun with a delay of four hours after rain prevented players from taking to the ground. England had scored 110/4 when the match ended in a draw.

Related Topics

Pakistan Married Yasir Shah Afridi From Rains

Recent Stories

PM to chair cabinet meeting today to discuss overa ..

11 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 18, 2020 in Pakistan

24 minutes ago

Army Chief meets Saudi Arabia’s top army leaders ..

40 minutes ago

Ulema evolve consensus on SOPs regarding Muharram ..

53 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Health Ministry conducts further 71,322 COVID-19 t ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.