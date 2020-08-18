Second test concludes in draw after rain stops play

(@fidahassanain)

SOUTHAMPTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 18th, 2020) The second test between Pakistan and England ended in a draw after rain prevented both teams from playing the second innings on Tuesday.

The second test was married by rains with just 46 overs played on the first day and 40 on the second. The third day ended without a single over being played.

Pakistan team scored 236 before being bowled out on the fourth day with Rizwan scoring a sparkling innings of 72. The day ended with rain interruptions and 10.2 overs bowled.

Muhammad Abbas took 2 wickets while Shaheen Afridi and Yasir Shah took one each.

England leads the series by 1-0.

The last day begun with a delay of four hours after rain prevented players from taking to the ground. England had scored 110/4 when the match ended in a draw.