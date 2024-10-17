Second Test Hangs In Balance As England Chases 297, Pakistan Needs 8 Wickets
Muhammad Rameez Published October 17, 2024 | 06:32 PM
In an intense and closely contested second Test match, England stands 261 runs away from victory with eight wickets in hand, while Pakistan eyes a series-leveling win with two full days left in Multan
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) In an intense and closely contested second Test match, England stands 261 runs away from victory with eight wickets in hand, while Pakistan eyes a series-leveling win with two full days left in Multan.
At the end of Day 3, England was 36/2 in their second innings, chasing a target of 297. Pakistan, having already lost the first match of the three-Test series, was desperate to strike early on Day 4 to keep their hopes alive.
England bowled out their hosts for 221 in the second innings, giving England a challenging but reachable target. England’s chase, however, started poorly. Openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley fell cheaply within the first 11 runs, with Sajid Ali removing Duckett for a duck and Crawley managing just 3 runs. As the day closed, Ollie Pope 21(not out) and Joe Root 12(not out) were at the crease, showing some resilience as England reached 36-2.
Earlier in the day, Pakistan's second innings faltered after a promising start. Abdullah Shafique was dismissed for just 4 runs, and skipper Shan Masood followed soon after with 11.
A half-century by Salman Ali Agha (63) offered some hope, but regular wickets meant Pakistan could only set a target of 297. England's Shoaib Bashir was the chief architect of Pakistan’s collapse, claiming key wickets.
In England’s first innings, Sajid Khan’s 7-wicket haul helped Pakistan restrict the visitors to 248, despite some resistance from Jack Leach 25(not out) and Jimmy Smith (21). Pakistan’s first innings had been highlighted by debutant Kamran Ghulam’s magnificent century (104), which set a competitive tone early in the match.
With England leading the series 1-0 after a dominant victory in the first Test, the outcome of this match will be crucial for Pakistan’s chances of staying alive in the series. England, however, remains within striking distance, with Pope and Root pivotal to their efforts on Day 4.
As both teams prepare for what promises to be a thrilling conclusion, cricket fans around the world were keenly watching to see whether Pakistan can deliver the knockout blows, or if England can pull off a remarkable chase to seal the series.
