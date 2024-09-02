Second Test: Pakistan batting lineup collapse again Bangladesh

(@Abdulla99267510)

Bangladesh has been given 148 runs target by Pakistan in the second Test match at Rawalpindi ground today

RAWALPINDI : (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News, Sept 2nd, 2024) Pakistan’s batting lineup faltered again in the second Test against Bangladesh, with the national team being bowled out for 172 runs in their second innings, setting a target of 148 runs for Bangladesh to win the match.

On the fourth day, Pakistan resumed their innings at 9 runs with 2 wickets down. Opener Saim Ayub was dismissed after scoring 20 runs, caught off Taskin Ahmed’s delivery with the total at 47. Subsequently, captain Shan Masood was out after scoring 28 runs with the team’s score at 62.

Following Shan Masood’s dismissal, experienced batsman Babar Azam could not contribute significantly, getting out after scoring just 11 runs. Babar Azam has struggled to perform well throughout the series.

Vice-captain Saud Shakeel was dismissed for 2 runs, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan for 43, Mohammad Ali for a duck, Abrar Ahmed for 2, and Mir Hamza for 4 runs. Salman Ali Agha remained not out with 47 runs.

Third Day:

On the third day of play, Pakistani bowlers made a strong comeback, with Khurram Shehzad and Mir Hamza delivering aggressive bowling to send Bangladesh’s top 6 batters back to the pavilion for just 26 runs.

For Bangladesh, Shadman islam scored 10 runs, captain Najmul Hossain Shanto made 4, Mushfiqur Rahim scored 3, Shakib Al Hasan scored 2, while Zakir Hasan and Mominul Haque were dismissed for just 1 run each.

Later, Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz brought Bangladesh back into the match with a partnership of 165 runs for the seventh wicket. Mehidy scored 78 and Litton Das made 138 runs before getting out. Taskin Ahmed and Naheed Rana were dismissed for 1 and 0, respectively.

For Pakistan, Khurram Shehzad claimed 6 wickets, while Mir Hamza and Salman Ali Agha took 2 wickets each.

At the end of the third day, Pakistan had lost 2 wickets for just 9 runs in their second innings, with Abdullah Shafique dismissed for 3 and Khurram Shehzad for a duck.

Earlier, Bangladesh was bowled out for 262 runs in their first innings, in reply to Pakistan’s total of 274 runs.

Second Day:

Pakistan lost their first wicket in the first innings when Abdullah Shafique was dismissed for a duck. However, captain Shan Masood and Saim Ayub formed a 107-run partnership. Shan Masood scored 57 and Saim Ayub 58 before both were dismissed.

Middle-order batsman Saud Shakeel could only manage 16 runs, while Babar Azam scored 31. Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan contributed 29 runs, Agha Salman scored 54, Khurram Shehzad 12, Mohammad Ali 2, and Abrar Ahmed made just 9 runs.

For Bangladesh, Mehidy Hasan Miraz took 5 wickets, Taskin Ahmed claimed 3, and Shakib Al Hasan and Naheen Rana took 1 wicket each.

Earlier, Bangladesh’s captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and chose to field first, aiming to bowl out Pakistan quickly and gain an advantage.

On this occasion, Pakistan’s captain Shan Masood expressed his eagerness to secure a victory in the match. He mentioned that Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah were rested, and Abrar Ahmed and Mir Hamza were included in the team.

First Day:

The play on the first day was called off due to continuous rain and a wet outfield, and no toss was possible due to the bad weather.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: The national team includes captain Shan Masood, vice-captain Saud Shakeel, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Ali, Abrar Ahmed, and Mir Hamza.

Bangladesh: The Bangladesh squad consists of captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, and Nahid Rana.