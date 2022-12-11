Second Test set for thrilling fourth day with high hopes

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :The second test match between Pakistan and England on Sunday entered into a thrilling phase as Pakistan need 157 runs to level the series while the visitors have to grab six wickets for winning the series.

England started the day at 202/5 with Harry brook on 76 and Ben Stokes on 16, Ben Stokes got out at 41 when the total score was 256. Abrar Ahmed with an outstanding performance bowled Ollie Robinson and then Zahid Mahmood restricted England at the total of 275 by taking wickets of Mark Wood at 270, Harry Brook at 271 when he scored 108 runs and James Anderson at 275.

Pakistan changed the opening combination after bringing Muhammad Rizwan to open after Imam-Ul-Haq was taken to hospital for a hamstring MRI. The opening couple makes a partnership of 66 runs when Muhammad Rizwan was bowled by Jams Anderson after scoring 30 runs.

Skipper Babar Azam was also bowled on an in-swing delivery of Ollie Robinson at 67/2. Abdullah Shafiq could not resist Mark Wood's pace and bowled after scoring 45 runs left Pakistan on 83/3.

Imam-ul-Haq put on 108 runs partnership with Saud Shakeel and repaired the damage done by the England seamers.

Jack Leach brought the desired result, tempted Imam-ul-Haq into a full-blooded drive at a ball pitched in the rough took edge, flew to Joe Root at slip who pouched it brought great relief for England and stun the biggest crowd of the match into silence.

Following the behavior of the pitch in the morning during last three days, England was hopeful to get advantage by taking all six wickets, however, Pakistan was also committed to level the series after starting the day at 198/4, requiring another 157 to win.