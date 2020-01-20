UrduPoint.com
Second Title In A Week Pushes Rublev Up Rankings

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 05:24 PM

Second title in a week pushes Rublev up rankings

Andrey Rublev jumped two places to a career-high 16th in the latest ATP rankings released on Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Andrey Rublev jumped two places to a career-high 16th in the latest ATP rankings released on Monday.

The Russian won his second title in a week when he beat unseeded South African Lloyd Harris in the final in Adelaide on Saturday. That followed a title in Qatar the Sunday before and takes the 22-year-old's record this year to 8-0.

He is seeded 17 at the Australian Open where he faces Australian wild card Chris O'Connor in the first round on Tuesday.

Harris jumped 19 places to 72nd. The other big mover lower down the rankings was Frenchmen Ugo Humbert who rose 14 places to 43rd after winning his first ATP tour title in Auckland.

The points gap between Rafael nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer at the top remained unchanged from the previous week.

1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 10,235 pts 2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 9,720 3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,590 4. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 5,960 5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 5,890 6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5,375 7. Alexander Zverev (GER) 3,345 8. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,870 9. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,630 10. Ga�l Monfils (FRA) 2,565 11. David Goffin (BEL) 2,555 12. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,310 13. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2,200 14. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,130 15. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 2,045 16. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 2,004 (+2) 17. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 1,995 (-1) 18. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 1,930 (-1)19. John Isner (USA) 1,860 (+1)20. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1,772 (-1)

