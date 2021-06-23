UrduPoint.com
Second Virus Case Linked To Uganda Olympic Team: Japan Official

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 04:12 PM

Second virus case linked to Uganda Olympic team: Japan official

A second virus case has been detected linked to the Ugandan Olympic team after a coach tested positive on arrival in Japan, a city official told AFP on Wednesday

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :A second virus case has been detected linked to the Ugandan Olympic team after a coach tested positive on arrival in Japan, a city official told AFP on Wednesday.

An official from the town where the team is training said the case had been detected among eight delegation members and a local representative who had travelled with them from Uganda. He declined to specify further.

