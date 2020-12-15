UrduPoint.com
Second XI Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament Begins On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 12:19 PM

The six Cricket Association Second XI sides will feature in their third and final event of the 2020-21 domestic season when the Second XI Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament begins on Wednesday

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020) The six Cricket Association Second XI sides will feature in their third and final event of the 2020-21 domestic season when the Second XI Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament begins on Wednesday.

The 50-over tournament will be held after the successful delivery of the Second XI National T20 Cup and the three-day Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The single-league tournament will be played across three Karachi venues – KCCA Stadium, NBP Sports Complex and TMC Cricket Ground – and its fifth and final round matches will be played on 24 December.

In the first round, Sindh, the winners of the three-day Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, will take on Southern Punjab at the KCCA Stadium. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa play Second XI National T20 Cup winners Central Punjab at the TMC Cricket Ground and NBP Sports Complex will host a fixture between Balochistan and Northern.

With the Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament for the First XI teams scheduled to begin from 8 January, this tournament provides a platform to the up and coming domestic cricketers to impress the six Cricket Association head coaches and stake claims in the top-tier teams.

In line with the PCB Covid-19 protocols announced at the start of the season, all matches, except for those at the Test venues, will be played behind closed doors. To ensure health and safety of the respected members of the media and due to limited resources and facilities, on-field coverage will not be allowed. The Pakistan Cricket Board will continue to provide daily round-ups in both English and Urdu.

Squads for Second XI Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament:

Balochistan – Azeem Ghumman (c), Taimur Khan (vc), Abdul Rehman Muzammil, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Awais Zia, Fahad Hussain, Hayatullah, Hidayat Ullah (wk), Israr Ahmed, Mohammad Deen, Najeebullah, Nasir Khan, Nazar Hussain, Rameez Raja Jnr and Zainullah

Central Punjab – Junaid Ali (c, wk), Mohammad Imran Dogar (vc), Abubakar Khan, Asfand Mehran, Atiq-ur-Rehman, Hammad Butt, Haseeb-ur-Rehman, Irfan Khan Niazi, Kamran Afzal, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Faiq, Nauman Anwar, Raza Ali Dar, Shahid Nawaz, Sohaib Ullah and Zubair Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – Asif Afridi (c), Mohammad Haris (vc, wk), Aamer Khan, Abbas Afridi, Abdul Rauf, Arif Shah, Asad Afridi, Ashfaq Ahmed, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Mohsin, Mohammad Mohsin Khan, Mohammad Sarwar, Nabi Gul, Sahibzada Farhan and Saqib Jamil

Northern – Sohail Akhtar (c), Umair Masood (vc, wk), Abdul Fasih, Amir Jamal, Amir Shah, Farhan Shafiq, Kashif Iqbal, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Ismail, Naved Malik, Nihal Mansoor, Salman Irshad, Shoaib Minhas, Umar Waheed, Zaid Alam and Ziad Khan

Sindh – Saifullah Bangash (c, wk), Faraz Ali (vc), Adeel Meo, Ammad Alam, Arish Ali Khan, Azizullah, Fahad Iqbal, Ghulam Mudassir, Hassan Khan, Hasan Mohsin, Jahanzaib Sultan, Mohammad Suleman, Mohammad Taha, Rameez Aziz, Saad Khan and Saim Ayub

Southern Punjab – Naved Yaseen (c), Rameez Alam (vc), Ahmer Ashfaq, Ahsan Baig, Anas Mustafa, Hamza Arshad, Junaid Awan, Maqbool Ahmed (wk), Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Basit, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Mohsin, Mukhtar Ahmed, Salahuddin, Waqar Hussain and Zohaib Afridi

