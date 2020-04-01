Less than three months before the Tour de France's scheduled start, the possibility of cycling's greatest show taking place remains shrouded in doubt, while the organisers have thrown up a wall of silence

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Less than three months before the Tour de France's scheduled start, the possibility of cycling's greatest show taking place remains shrouded in doubt, while the organisers have thrown up a wall of silence.

The highlight of the French sporting Calendar is due to embark from Nice on June 27 and end on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on July 19.

But with France entering its third week of coronavirus lockdown and more than 3,000 deaths in the country, organisers ASO are refusing to comment on their plans, other than to say they will act in the best interests of the general public.

"There will be a huge hunger for sports when this is over," ASO chief Christian Prudhomme said in early March.

With the cycling world desperate to keep the 2020 Tour alive, AFP looks at three potential outcomes: