Secretary Announces Financial Help For Para-athlete

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 21, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Secretary announces financial help for para-athlete

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Secretary sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Asadullah Faiz has announced financial support for para-athlete Naeem Masih for his participation in the Islamic Paralympic Games 2022, scheduled to be held in Turkey.

He made this announcement here on Thursday Naeem Masih called on him at Punjab Stadium. Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser and other officials were also present.

The secretary said Naeem was a hardworking and talented young man, who had the potential to win laurel for the country at a bigger platform of Islamic Paralympic Games.

"The Punjab Sports Department will provide Naeem air ticket and make all possible arrangements for his top-level training at the coaching camp," he said adding that the department was providing equal opportunities to all young talented male and female athletes.

