Secretary Information Inaugurates Inter Board Sports Gala

Sat 11th January 2020 | 07:05 PM

The Education Boards of Islamabad, Lahore and Swat started their campaign of the hockey event in Inter Board Sports Gala (Boys) 2020 on a winning note as they outhit their opponents in respective fixtures here at Pakistan Sports Complex on Saturday

Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Hussain Durrani inaugurated the gala, which is taking place under the supervision of the Inter Board Sports Committee and Balochistan Education Board.

Director General, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Amna Imran, Chairman Inter Board Sports Committee and Balochistan Education Board, Professor Muhammad Yusuf Baloch and officials of PSB were also present on the occasion.

Athletes from various educational boards are featuring in different disciplines including hockey, athletics, football, badminton and table tennis.

In the hockey event, Lahore Board trounced Mardan Board 3-1 in the first match. Lahore's Ifraheem exhibited great skills as he netted three goals for his team.

The lone goal for Mardan came from the stick of promising Zakaria.

In another match, Swat defeated Karachi 2-0, thanks to Abbas Ahmed, who netted both the goals.

In another match, Islamabad trounced Kohat by 5-0 in a one-sided affair. Zulqarnain scored two goals, while Aamir Farooq, Badal Mir and Touqeer scored one goal each.

In badminton event, Lahore, Malakand, Larkana, Faisalabad, Mirpur Azad Kashmir and Multan boards won their respective matches. Lahore defeated Shukkur 2-0, while Malakand beat Kohat by 2-1 and Larkana overcame Quetta 2-0. Similarly, Faisalabad defeated Dera Ghazi Khan 2-0, while Multan swatted aside Karachi 2-0.

In a football match, Islamabad Board edged over Quetta 5-4 on penalty kicks.

Elsewhere, in athletics Mohammed Akhtar of Sargodha took first position in the 1500m race, while Islamabad's Mohammad Qasim and Gujranwala's Aftab Hussein finished second and third respectively.

More Stories From Sports

