Secretary Kabaddi Federation calls on DG Sports Board Punjab

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Secretary Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) Rana Sarwar called on Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, here at his office on Friday.

During the meeting, DG Sports Punjab said that the SBP organised several top sports events including Powerlifting, Kick-Boxing and Chief Minister Punjab National Karate Championship in recent past.

Secretary PKF informed DG Sports Punjab about the achievements accumulated by Pakistan in the game of kabaddi. He also lauded Sports Board Punjab's role for the promotion of sports in the province. Rana Sarwar presented a shield to Director General Sports Punjab on this occasion.