Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Secretary PHF Calls On Adviser To CM Punjab On Sports

Muhammad Rameez Published April 04, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Secretary PHF calls on Adviser to CM Punjab on Sports

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Haider Hussain called on Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz at the National Hockey Stadium here on Tuesday.

Revival of hockey and other relevant measures were discussed in detail during the meeting.

Wahab Riaz on this occasion said that Sports board Punjab was fully cooperating with Pakistan Hockey Federation for the development and revival of hockey in the country. "The revival of country's national game is one of the top priorities of Sports Board Punjab." He said that all possible measures would be taken for players' development with the collaboration of private sector.

"There are more than 20 hockey turf grounds in Punjab. All possible support will be provided to the hockey players to attract fresh talented hockey players from all parts of the province".

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports further said that the first Ramzan Sports Series is being played from April 7 to 11, in which more than Rs 4 million cash prizes have been allocated for the hockey event.

Secretary PHF Haider Hussain on this occasion lauded the efforts of Adviser to Chief MinisterPunjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz for hockey revival. "PHF and Sports BoardPunjab will make collective efforts to secure the future of hockey in the country," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Sports Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Wahab Riaz April Event All From Top Million

Recent Stories

SBP increases interest rate to 21 pc

SBP increases interest rate to 21 pc

1 minute ago
 LSDA holds Ramadan Iftar tents for over 4,500 work ..

LSDA holds Ramadan Iftar tents for over 4,500 workers daily in Sajaa Park

5 minutes ago
 UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#03 ..

UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#039; League&#039; Awards during ..

20 minutes ago
 Dubai Police obtains international recognition cer ..

Dubai Police obtains international recognition certificate from BHS

20 minutes ago
 Bloom Holding starts enabling works at Phase II of ..

Bloom Holding starts enabling works at Phase II of Bloom Living, Toledo

20 minutes ago
 Federal Cabinet rejects Supreme Court’s verdict ..

Federal Cabinet rejects Supreme Court’s verdict on Punjab, KP elections

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.