Secretary PHF calls on Adviser to CM Punjab on Sports

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Haider Hussain called on Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz at the National Hockey Stadium here on Tuesday.

Revival of hockey and other relevant measures were discussed in detail during the meeting.

Wahab Riaz on this occasion said that Sports board Punjab was fully cooperating with Pakistan Hockey Federation for the development and revival of hockey in the country. "The revival of country's national game is one of the top priorities of Sports Board Punjab." He said that all possible measures would be taken for players' development with the collaboration of private sector.

"There are more than 20 hockey turf grounds in Punjab. All possible support will be provided to the hockey players to attract fresh talented hockey players from all parts of the province".

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports further said that the first Ramzan Sports Series is being played from April 7 to 11, in which more than Rs 4 million cash prizes have been allocated for the hockey event.

Secretary PHF Haider Hussain on this occasion lauded the efforts of Adviser to Chief MinisterPunjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz for hockey revival. "PHF and Sports BoardPunjab will make collective efforts to secure the future of hockey in the country," he added.