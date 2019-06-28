UrduPoint.com
Secretary PHF Condoles Death Of Brother Of PHF President

Muhammad Rameez 4 days ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 05:23 PM

Secretary, Pakistan Hockey Federation, Muhammad Asif Bajwa, and the entire PHF family have condoled the death of Atif Ayyaz Khokhar, a brother of PHF President Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, and Secretary, Punjab Hockey Association, Col Asif Naz Khokhar, who died on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Secretary, Pakistan Hockey Federation, Muhammad Asif Bajwa, and the entire PHF family have condoled the death of Atif Ayyaz Khokhar, a brother of PHF President Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, and Secretary, Punjab Hockey Association, Col Asif Naz Khokhar, who died on Friday.

They expressed their heart-felt sympathies with the members of the bereaved family. They prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to the bereaved family and rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

