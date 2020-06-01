UrduPoint.com
Secretary PHF Goes In Self Isolation After Having COVID-19 Symptoms

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 01:09 PM

Secretary, Pakistan Hockey Federation, Muhammad Asif Bajwa has undergone self isolation at home after having COVID-19 symptoms

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Secretary, Pakistan Hockey Federation, Muhammad Asif Bajwa has undergone self isolation at home after having COVID-19 symptoms.

" I got flue and fever for a couple of days after which I had my corona virus test done following which I decided to go in self isolation at my home ", he told APP here on Monday.

The former hockey Olympian said he is in constant touch with the doctors on phone and following medical experts advice and direction for his own and his family members safety.

" As per doctors opinion having quarantine at home is the safest measure and it is also imperative to have constant check and monitoring of the health and I am doing so, rest is in Allah's hand", he added.

He said the result of his test will come in a day or so. PHF official appealed to the entire hockey family,his friends and well wishers to pray for his health.

