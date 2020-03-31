Secretary PSF asks players to follow Azam as role model

Secretary Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), Group Captain Tahir Sultan on Monday asked the players to make late squash legend Azam Khan their role model to shine in the world

Azam (95) breathed his last on Saturday in a hospital in London after battling with coronavirus (COVID-19) for a week. He was the younger brother of legendary Hashim Khan, lifting the British Open for consecutive four times between 1959 and 1962.

Secretary PSF said that Azam was at the peak of his career when he quit the professional circuit in 1962. "Had he not stopped playing at that time, he would have been the all-time great", he added.

"I will ask our youngsters to see how due to hard work and commitment Azam became a great squash player. Make him and other Pakistan greats your ideal and follow their footsteps to excel in the world of squash," Tahir said.

Besides winning British Open successively for four times, Azam won the most coveted hardball tournament, the US Open for the first time in 1962. But soon after that he suffered injury. During the same time his 14-year-old son also died. Although, two years later Azam recovered from the injury, he did not resume pro squash as in one of his interviews.