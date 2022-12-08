Secretary reviews measures for revival of sports in colleges

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta on Thursday chaired a meeting at the Punjab Stadium to review measures for revival of sports culture in colleges.

Higher education Department (HED) representative Shaukat, Director Public Instructions (DPI) Colleges, Additional Secretary Sports Malik Sanaullah, Deputy Secretary Admin Liaquat Bhatti, Director Sports Chand Parveen and Divisional Sports Officer Lahore also attended the meeting.

The revival of sports activities in colleges and estimated expenditures of the events were discussed in detail during the meeting.

Annual Academic and Sports Calendar of colleges, monthly sports plan in colleges for 12 months with effect from January 2023, annual sports gala in all colleges in January and inter-district, inter-division and provincial level sports competitions also came under discussion.

Addressing the meeting, the secretary said Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab would extend all sports technical facilities such as coaches, trainers, grounds, etc., for successful holding of sports activities at colleges.

He said that the sports activities have been halted for a long time in educational institutions and it was the major reason for our downfall in different sports at international level. "Sports and Youth Affairs Department is reviving sports activities in educational institutions, particularly colleges systematically, in a bid to regain lost glory in the sports field," he stated.

Ehsan Bhutta said that a complete detailed plan will be finalised within two days after the collaboration between the officers of both the departments.