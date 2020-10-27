UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretary Says SBP To Hold Various Ceremonies On 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 07:41 PM

Secretary says SBP to hold various ceremonies on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal

Sports Board Punjab (SBP), Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab, on the directions of Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Ehsan Bhutta, will hold several ceremonies on the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Sports board Punjab (SBP), Youth Affairs and sports Department Punjab, on the directions of Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Ehsan Bhutta, will hold several ceremonies on the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

These ceremonies will continue till Nov 6, 2020 at all 20 E-Libraries of Punjab to celebrate the birthday of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in a befitting manner. A grand Naat competition will also be organised in Lahore on Oct 30, 2020.

The secretary said on Tuesday that different Seerat-un-Nabi conferences will be conducted in all major cities including Lahore.

"The life and teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) will be highlighted at these conferences. Moreover, various Milad ceremonies and Mehfil-e-Naat will also be conducted in different cities".

He said: "Muslims across the world celebrate this great occasion every year with full religious fervor and the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is truly a great source of inspiration and guidance for every Muslim".

Related Topics

Lahore World Sports Punjab 2020 Muslim All

Recent Stories

Head of Financial Audit Authority sworn in before ..

1 minute ago

New local restrictions to be imposed to control ne ..

5 minutes ago

AC adjourns hearing till Nov 4, in rental power pr ..

5 minutes ago

P&D takes out rally to mark Kashmir black day

5 minutes ago

Chief Secretary Punjab asks deputy commissioners t ..

8 minutes ago

Kashmir Black Day RDA organizes rally to express s ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.