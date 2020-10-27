Secretary says SBP to hold various ceremonies on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal

Sports Board Punjab (SBP), Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab, on the directions of Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Ehsan Bhutta, will hold several ceremonies on the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Sports board Punjab (SBP), Youth Affairs and sports Department Punjab, on the directions of Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Ehsan Bhutta, will hold several ceremonies on the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

These ceremonies will continue till Nov 6, 2020 at all 20 E-Libraries of Punjab to celebrate the birthday of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in a befitting manner. A grand Naat competition will also be organised in Lahore on Oct 30, 2020.

The secretary said on Tuesday that different Seerat-un-Nabi conferences will be conducted in all major cities including Lahore.

"The life and teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) will be highlighted at these conferences. Moreover, various Milad ceremonies and Mehfil-e-Naat will also be conducted in different cities".

He said: "Muslims across the world celebrate this great occasion every year with full religious fervor and the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is truly a great source of inspiration and guidance for every Muslim".