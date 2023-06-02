UrduPoint.com

Secretary Sports And Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman Visits SBP Talent Hunt Summer Camp

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 02, 2023 | 08:29 PM

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman visited the Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Talent Hunt Summer Camp at state-of-the-art tennis courts here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on late Thursday evening

He was introduced with all camp probables and he also witnessed the training of camp participants. Deputy Director Zahoor Ahmed, Deputy Director Faisal Ameer, Chief Sports consultant SBP Hafeez Bhatti and other officials were also present.

Over 30 boys and girls of U-8, U-10 and U-15 age groups are participating in the month-long camp, being organised under the supervision of four qualified coaches Tayyab Iftikhar, Mian Mushtaq, Mohammad Ilyas and Imran.

The secretary said the Talent Hunt Summer Camp was being organised to provide an opportunity to the young tennis players to improve their game in summer vacations.

"The young tennis players will be given training in three phases in Talent Hunt Summer Camp".

He urged them to utilise all their energies for learning of games techniques under the supervision of expert coaches. "Sports Board Punjab will provide all possible facilities to participating young players during the Talent Hunt Summer Camp," he added.

Shahid Zaman said that Talent Hunt Summer Camp will help a lot in tracing fresh talented tennis players. "The emerging male and female tennis players must avail this opportunity to polish their tennis skills at state-of-the-art Tennis Courts".

