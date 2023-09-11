Open Menu

Secretary Sports Inaugurates Punjab Junior Tennis Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 11, 2023 | 08:47 PM

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman inaugurated the Ali Embroidery Mills Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2023 here at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy, Nishtar Park on Monday

Chief Guest Shahid Zaman was introduced with the players by PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) while the Secretary Sports also witnessed a juniors singles match and applauded both the players for showcasing their skills during the match. Mohammad Azam Bhatti, Chaudhry Khalil, Ziaullah Khan, Syed Sajid Ali Bukhari, Faheem Siddiqui and a good number of players and their parents were also present on this occasion.

A total of 23 matches were played on the first day of the championship. All the top players advanced to the second round with comfortable wins and a high standard of tennis was witnessed during some of the matches.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Sports Punjab said that the Sports Board Punjab has been providing all the basic and necessary facilities to the budding talent and also holding a good number of training camps of all the games especially of tennis with the aim of finding fresh talent that will be trained and groomed under the able guidance of SBP coaches and later with hard work and dedication, the same talent may serve the province and the country in the best possible manner and win international laurels for Pakistan.

Meanwhile, in the U-18 1st Round matches, Asad Zaman beat Shaheer Khan 6-1, Sohaan Noor beat Saim Nasir 6-0, M Rehan beat Shahansha Maan 6-4, Zain Saeed beat Shamir Dilshad 6-0, Hamza Jawad beat Hanzla Anwar 6-0, Waleed Javed beat Sania Zahra 6-0, Yafat Nadeem beat Abdur Rehman 6-4.

