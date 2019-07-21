Secretary Sports inspects construction work at Sports Complex

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Secretary Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kamran Rehman Sunday paid a surprise visit to Peshawar Sports Complex and inspected ongoing construction work in connection with the 33rd National Games here in November this year.

Accompanied with Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khattak, Managing Director Tourism Corporation, KP Junaid Khan, Deputy Director Youth Saleem Jan Marwat, Deputy Director Sports KP Aziz Ullah Jan, Secretary Sports Kamran Rehman went through different under construction sports facilities and directed the concern contractor for expediting work so that the facilities could be completed within time.

He expressed satisfaction over the preparation of ongoing works and national games and directed that the arrangements and preparations for the 33rd National Games could be made error free while no compromise would be made on quality of work.

All possible facilities will be provided to all the players, Kamran Rehman while talking to media men said. He said for extending all out facilities to the youth and players, the government has given special attention to increase the overall budget pool and Rs. 5.5 billion has been allocated for the construction of various sports facilities across the province including the merged tribal districts.

He said during the last PTI tenure more than 130 grounds have been completed at the district level the govt has already chalked out a comprehensive plan to construction 1000 playing facilities across the province in order to ensure playing field facilities to every kid.

He said apart from Sports Complexes in each Divisional Headquarters with having all indoor facilities, steps have been taken to provide playing field facilities at Tehsil and Union Council level.

He said besides developing sports infrastructure focus has been given to provide best coaching facilities to the players of all games and that is why 55 coaches have been appointed in various games and appointment of 72 others in the pipe line. Merit and just merit is the only way for appointing coaches of various games, he added.

He directed the authorities to utilize all available resources for the promotion of sports. He said govt has handsome allocation in the budget for promotion of sports. He said Rs. 300 million allocated for the construction of Sports Complex in Karak, Rs. 250 million for the construction of grounds at Union Councils level.

In addition to that, Rs. 480 million has been allocated for the up-gradation of Peshawar Sports Complex, Rs. 132.760 million for the construction of Sports Complex near Chamkani village, Rs. 180 million for the up-gradation of Mardan Sports Complex, Rs. 80 million laying of hockey turf at Swat, Rs. 600 million allocation for the construction of sports facilities at Divisional Headquarters and Rs. 96 million for the promotion of water sports in KP.

Earlier, Secretary Sports inspected the Hockey Ground, Swimming Pool, under construction Qamar Zaman Squash Complex, Gymnastics facility, Badminton Hall and Athletics track. DG Sports Asfandyar Khattak also briefed him about the ongoing work and appraised him about steps been taken for the smooth conduct of the forthcoming 33rd National Games in Peshawar.