Secretary Sports KP Inspects Newly Installed Self-Motivated Electronic Training Machines

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Secretary Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Abid Majeed on Thursday paid a visit to Qayyum Sports Complex Peshawar and inspected the newly installed Tennis, Table Tennis and Badminton Ball and shuttle feeder machines.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Abid Majeed said that this type of electronics machine is being installed in different districts of the province including Swat, Charsadda, Mardan, Khyber, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan and Swabi to provide modern individual training facilities to the players.

He said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan wanted to provide various modern facilities to the players by adopting modern methods for the promotion of sports and by installing these automatic machines to ensure modern facilities to the players.

He said at one hand work on the construction of grounds at Tehsil and Union Councils were being set up in different districts, the installation of these state-of-the-art feeding machines would provide a very useful training facility to the newcomers at the grassroots level.

In the first phase, five state-of-the-art ball feeder machines have been procured for tennis and as many for Table Tennis and Badminton in the first phase to ensure modern-day training to our youth, Abid Majeed added.

He said such facilities have already been introduced in the world for individual training and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have taken the steps as desired by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Introducing the modern game of shooting service and this will help the players a lot with routine training, throwing a variety of balls at a time in the modern automatic table tennis machine. The machine is called a Ping Pong robot ball-feeding machine that would help in the speed and performance of the player and will also increase the vision of the players.

The badminton shuttle feeder machine can hold more than 100 pages training sessions for the player. He said five table tennis and five badminton machines are being provided in five districts from where we are getting new talent for these sports at provincial and national levels.

In the second phase, these facilities will be made available in all districts including the merged tribal district. Earlier, he visited the Peshawar Sports Complex and appreciated the cleanliness work inside the Complex. In some places, he took serious note and directed caretaker of the Peshawar Sports Complex to keep a vigilant eye on the green patches and cleanliness to ensure a good and healthy environment, free from pollutants to the players. He said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan would soon inaugurate the modern machines in different Games in the Hayatabad Sports Complex, Peshawar.

