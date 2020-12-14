UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretary Sports Listens To Issues Of Officials Of Sports Associations

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Secretary sports listens to issues of officials of sports associations

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Secretary Sorts and Youth Affairs Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani conducted an open court to listen to the issues and problems of different sports associations, organizers and coaches at Archery Centre here on Monday.

Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Divisional Sports Officer Lahore Nadeem Qaiser, Secretary General Punjab Olympic Association Idris Haider Khawaja, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa and DSO Tanveer Shah were also present in the largely-attended court.

Fuad Hashim Rabbani carefully listened to all the problems of different sports associations, organizers and coaches and issued on the spot directives for solution of several issues. The participants also lauded the holding of the Khuli Kacheri under the auspices of Divisional Sports Office Lahore.

Addressing the open court, Secretary Sports Punjab vowed to resolve the issues of sports associations, organizers and coaches. "A Sports Endowment Fund is also being established under the revolutionary Sports Policy for the welfare of national sports heroes, champions and legends. Besides this, the financial issues of the sports community will also be resolved under this fund," he added.

Fuad Hashim Rabbani announced to hold open court quarterly throughout the year to resolve matters of Punjab sports community. "We will also organize a High Achievers Award ceremony after the reduction of corona pandemic. During the said ceremony all the top performers and medal winners will be honoured in an appropriate way. An indoor sports facility is on verge of completion and it will be operational in around six weeks' time," he asserted.

Replying to a question, Director Admin Javed Chohan clarified that not a single illegal sports body is registered with the Sports board Punjab. "Yes it is true that there are some parallel sports bodies but we recognise and register only those bodies which complete all the legal requirements".

Answering a question, Javed Chohan explained the policy that Sports Board Punjab always honoured and acknowledged every medal winner or top performer in any international sports competition irrespective of his/her age group.

Several representatives of sports associations, organizers and coaches including Malik Iftikhar, Rana Abdul Majeed, Abdul Ghaffar Gujjar, Shahzada Butt, Ambreen Iftikhar, Sharjeel Zia Butt and others presented their issues during the Khuli Kacheri.

Related Topics

Lahore Sports Punjab Olympics All Top Court

Recent Stories

Obtaining, disclosing electronic medical data with ..

18 minutes ago

Huawei brings global experts to face challenges of ..

49 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan Visits Naval Headquarter ..

58 minutes ago

Lootah launches Real Share, a real-estate investme ..

1 hour ago

OPPO RejoicesOFans Festival Offering Abundant Offe ..

1 hour ago

Rupees weakens against US dollar

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.