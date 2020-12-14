Secretary sports listens to issues of officials of sports associations

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Secretary Sorts and Youth Affairs Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani conducted an open court to listen to the issues and problems of different sports associations, organizers and coaches at Archery Centre here on Monday.

Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Divisional Sports Officer Lahore Nadeem Qaiser, Secretary General Punjab Olympic Association Idris Haider Khawaja, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa and DSO Tanveer Shah were also present in the largely-attended court.

Fuad Hashim Rabbani carefully listened to all the problems of different sports associations, organizers and coaches and issued on the spot directives for solution of several issues. The participants also lauded the holding of the Khuli Kacheri under the auspices of Divisional Sports Office Lahore.

Addressing the open court, Secretary Sports Punjab vowed to resolve the issues of sports associations, organizers and coaches. "A Sports Endowment Fund is also being established under the revolutionary Sports Policy for the welfare of national sports heroes, champions and legends. Besides this, the financial issues of the sports community will also be resolved under this fund," he added.

Fuad Hashim Rabbani announced to hold open court quarterly throughout the year to resolve matters of Punjab sports community. "We will also organize a High Achievers Award ceremony after the reduction of corona pandemic. During the said ceremony all the top performers and medal winners will be honoured in an appropriate way. An indoor sports facility is on verge of completion and it will be operational in around six weeks' time," he asserted.

Replying to a question, Director Admin Javed Chohan clarified that not a single illegal sports body is registered with the Sports board Punjab. "Yes it is true that there are some parallel sports bodies but we recognise and register only those bodies which complete all the legal requirements".

Answering a question, Javed Chohan explained the policy that Sports Board Punjab always honoured and acknowledged every medal winner or top performer in any international sports competition irrespective of his/her age group.

Several representatives of sports associations, organizers and coaches including Malik Iftikhar, Rana Abdul Majeed, Abdul Ghaffar Gujjar, Shahzada Butt, Ambreen Iftikhar, Sharjeel Zia Butt and others presented their issues during the Khuli Kacheri.