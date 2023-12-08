Secretary Sports pays a surprise visit to Peshawar Sports Complex

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Matiullah Khan paid a surprise visit to Peshawar Sports Complex and thoroughly inspected various venues here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Matiullah Khan paid a surprise visit to Peshawar Sports Complex and thoroughly inspected various venues here on Friday.

During a detailed briefing, Additional Director General Sports Miss Rashida Ghaznavi, who was recently promoted to Grade-20, highlighted the rehabilitation work at Qayyum Sports Complex wherein construction work since last year continued.

Director Sports of the Merged Areas Pir Abdullah Shah, Director Operations Azizullah, Director Development Salim Raza, Director Hayatabad Sports Complex Nimatullah Marwat and Administrator Peshawar Sports Complex Syed Jaffar Shah were also present.

Secretary Sports on this occasion directed the development side to accelerate the pace of construction work on Qayyum Sports Complex.

He said that all the projects should be completed within the stipulated period so that the youth could benefit from these projects in time.

“It is our responsibility to do it and the ongoing work should be completed within its time, otherwise strict action would be taken against the officials of the developmental side. He said that the province has suffered from the economic crisis due to which sports like other sectors have been affected, but it is hoped that sports activities will be reactivated.

He said that sports and athletes are well aware of the problems faced by them and all resources will be used to solve these problems and to re-grow the sport in the province.