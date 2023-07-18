Secretary Sports Punjab and DG, SBP inspect installation of new synthetic turf at Hockey Stadium

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman and Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail visited National Hockey Stadium to inspect the renovation work and installation of new synthetic turf here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Secretary sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman and Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail visited National Hockey Stadium to inspect the renovation work and installation of new synthetic turf here on Tuesday.

Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Deputy Director Zahoor Ahmed and PMU officers were also present on this occasion.

Shahid Zaman, on this occasion, directed the contractor to complete the laying work of new synthetic turf in the National Hockey Stadium as early as possible. He directed all the departments concerned to speed up the work and complete the ongoing projects in the stadium by July 30.

He said the installation of synthetic turf and the beautification of the stadium will help a lot in the promotion of hockey. "The new synthetic turf of the National Hockey Stadium will be inaugurated in the coming days".

Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail on this occasion said that all possible measures are being taken for the development of the hockey. "The promotion of hockey, which happens to be Pakistan's national game, is our mission," he asserted.