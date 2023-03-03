Secretary Sports Punjab and DG, SBP inspects route of sports events

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman and Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi on Friday visited the route of Lahore Marathon and Tour de Lahore Cycle Race to review the arrangements of these events scheduled to be held on March 12 in connection with Jashan Baharan festivities

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Secretary sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman and Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi on Friday visited the route of Lahore Marathon and Tour de Lahore Cycle Race to review the arrangements of these events scheduled to be held on March 12 in connection with Jashan Baharan festivities.

Besides Lahore Marathon and Tour de Lahore Cycle Race, Sports board Punjab will also organise Family Race and Wheelchair Race to enhance the festive atmosphere of Jashan Baharan. District Sports Officer Lahore Tanveer Shah, Shahzada Butt and M Waqar of Punjab Cycling Association and Salman Iqbal Butt of Punjab Athletics Association briefed Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman and Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi about the arrangements of these events.

Speaking on this occasion, Secretary Sports said that instructions have been issued to clean the route of Lahore Marathon and Tour de Lahore cycle race.

He said that there should be foolproof security of participants of marathon race and cycle race.

"Rescue 1122 and the staff of the Health Department should be present on the route so that the participants can be provided instant first aid in case of any emergency," he explained.

DG, SBP, on this occasion, said that Sports Board Punjab is making best arrangements for Lahore Marathon and Tour de Cycle Race. "Citizens of all age groups will participate in Lahore Marathon. The concerned staff will be deputed at different places to guide the participants of Lahore Marathon and Tour de Cycle Race".

He further informed that thousands of citizens are registering themselves to participate in Lahore Marathon and Tour de Lahore Cycle Race. The registration process will continue till March 8, he added.

He informed that the participants of Lahore Marathon and Tour de Lahore Cycle Race will reach their destination after passing through historical places including Minar-e-Pakistan, Railway Station, Shalimar Bagh, Mughalpura, Canal Road, Jail Road, Mall Road, Governor's House, Punjab Assembly, Lahore High Court, Anarkali, Punjab University, GCU, Datar Darbar.