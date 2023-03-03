UrduPoint.com

Secretary Sports Punjab And DG, SBP Inspects Route Of Sports Events

Muhammad Rameez Published March 03, 2023 | 09:49 PM

Secretary Sports Punjab and DG, SBP inspects route of sports events

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman and Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi on Friday visited the route of Lahore Marathon and Tour de Lahore Cycle Race to review the arrangements of these events scheduled to be held on March 12 in connection with Jashan Baharan festivities

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Secretary sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman and Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi on Friday visited the route of Lahore Marathon and Tour de Lahore Cycle Race to review the arrangements of these events scheduled to be held on March 12 in connection with Jashan Baharan festivities.

Besides Lahore Marathon and Tour de Lahore Cycle Race, Sports board Punjab will also organise Family Race and Wheelchair Race to enhance the festive atmosphere of Jashan Baharan. District Sports Officer Lahore Tanveer Shah, Shahzada Butt and M Waqar of Punjab Cycling Association and Salman Iqbal Butt of Punjab Athletics Association briefed Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman and Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi about the arrangements of these events.

Speaking on this occasion, Secretary Sports said that instructions have been issued to clean the route of Lahore Marathon and Tour de Lahore cycle race.

He said that there should be foolproof security of participants of marathon race and cycle race.

"Rescue 1122 and the staff of the Health Department should be present on the route so that the participants can be provided instant first aid in case of any emergency," he explained.

DG, SBP, on this occasion, said that Sports Board Punjab is making best arrangements for Lahore Marathon and Tour de Cycle Race. "Citizens of all age groups will participate in Lahore Marathon. The concerned staff will be deputed at different places to guide the participants of Lahore Marathon and Tour de Cycle Race".

He further informed that thousands of citizens are registering themselves to participate in Lahore Marathon and Tour de Lahore Cycle Race. The registration process will continue till March 8, he added.

He informed that the participants of Lahore Marathon and Tour de Lahore Cycle Race will reach their destination after passing through historical places including Minar-e-Pakistan, Railway Station, Shalimar Bagh, Mughalpura, Canal Road, Jail Road, Mall Road, Governor's House, Punjab Assembly, Lahore High Court, Anarkali, Punjab University, GCU, Datar Darbar.

Related Topics

Lahore Lahore High Court Governor Sports Punjab Jail Cycling Road Marathon Guide Bagh March GCU Rescue 1122 Family All Best Race Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

President Joe Biden Told Bucharest Nine Leaders US ..

President Joe Biden Told Bucharest Nine Leaders US Not Seeking Regime Change in ..

27 minutes ago
 Serbian Defense Ministry Says Did Not Supply Ammun ..

Serbian Defense Ministry Says Did Not Supply Ammunition to End Users in Ukraine

27 minutes ago
 PITB, SkillsTodo to organize Skills Gala and Talen ..

PITB, SkillsTodo to organize Skills Gala and Talent Hunt Expo 2023

34 minutes ago
 PML-N fully prepared to contest election: Maryam

PML-N fully prepared to contest election: Maryam

27 minutes ago
 Sindh High Court (SHC) issues notices to CS, Secre ..

Sindh High Court (SHC) issues notices to CS, Secretary Health Sindh for not appr ..

22 minutes ago
 Karachi produced most famous athletes: Sindh Gover ..

Karachi produced most famous athletes: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.