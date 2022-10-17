UrduPoint.com

Secretary Sports Punjab Announces To Reserve One Tennis Court For Deserving Players

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 17, 2022 | 07:17 PM

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta has announced to reserve one State of the Art Tennis Court for the poor and deserving tennis players

He made this announcement at the inauguration of Pakistan ATF 16 & Under Asian Tennis Tour 2022 (Leg-1) at the State of the Art Five Tennis Courts here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Monday. The seven tennis activity is being held under the banner of sports board Punjab.

Secretary, Punjab Lawn tennis association, Rashid Malik was also present on the occasion. Secretary Sports Punjab was also introduced to all participating players on the occasion.

Ehsan Bhutta said tennis is one the most popular sports of the world and the poor and deserving players have equal right to play this game. "We are giving maximum playing opportunities to children with a humble background in sports.

Poor children of schools and colleges can also play at this world class tennis venue," he asserted.

He further said that Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab is taking effective measures to bring forward the talented children from remote and backward areas.

"World class tennis courts have been built with modern facilities where we will hold more big tennis events for the promotion of this game among the younger generation," he added.

Secretary Sports Punjab informed that 73rd Punjab Games are also being organized this month. "I am also visiting different cities to inspect sports infrastructure. Sportsofficers concerned have been given tasks to make gymnasium and other facilitiesfully functional to find fresh sports talent," he maintained.

