Secretary Sports Punjab chairs an online meeting to discuss sports events

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta chaired a high-profile online meeting here on Wednesday to discuss the holding of sports events during the next two months.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Chand Perveen, Divisional Sports Officers and other officials attended the meeting.

Ehsan Bhutta has directed all the Divisional Sports Officers to submit the details of their respective programmes to Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti. Punjab Governments new coronavirus SOPs for the holding of sports events were also discussed during the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Secretary Sports Punjab said sports events are being organized to provide sufficient opportunities to athletes to express their sports skills in different disciplines. "Maximum number of players must participate in these sports events".

He issued strict instructions to follow coronavirus SOPs released by the Punjab Government during the competitive sports events. "The ongoing week will be celebrated with full religious fervor in connection with Jashan-e-Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) under the banner of Sports board Punjab," he added.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, in his address, said that fresh sports talent will be traced during the sports events scheduled to be organised during next two months. "All the participating players will be provided with the best facilities during the upcoming sports events".

He said the policy of social distancing should be followed strictly during the forthcoming sports competitions. "These programmes of Jashan-e-Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) are underway across the province. Different Milad ceremonies and Mehfil-e-Naat are being organized in various cities on this sacred occasion," he added.