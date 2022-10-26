Secretary Sports Punjab, DG SBP distribute prizes among position holders

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Lahore division and Bahawalpur women hockey teams cruised into the final of 73rd Punjab Games Women Hockey event after winning their respective semifinals here at Mini Hockey Stadium, on Wednesday.

Lahore division thrashed Rawalpindi by 5-0 in the first semifinal while Bahawalpur women hockey team outplayed Faisalabad by 3-0 margin. The 3rd/4th position match will be played between Rawalpindi and Faisalabad at the same venue.

The historic 73rd edition of Punjab Games are being organised under the banner of Sports board Punjab and with the collaboration of Punjab Olympic Association (PbOA).

In a football event at Punjab Stadium, Multan and Sahiwal divisions reached the finals on Wednesday.

Multan beat Sargodha 3-0 in the first semi-final whereas Sahiwal defeated Lahore Division 7-6 on plenty of kicks In the second semi-final clash after a closely fought encounter.

In the volleyball event at NPSC Gymnasium Hall, Faisalabad and Sahiwal divisions reached the final. Faisalabad beat Gujranwala 4-1 in the first semi-final while in the second semi-final, Sahiwal defeated Lahore Divisions 3-0.

Lahore swimmers dominated the Punjab games swimming competitions taking top positions in seven disciplines contested at Punjab International Swimming Complex on Wednesday.

In the baseball event PU New Campus ground, Sahiwal defeated Lahore by 16-6 to win the bronze medal.

A large number of sports enthusiasts witnessed some nail-biting competitions of 73rd Punjab Games on the third day at various sports venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Director General Sports Punjab M Tariq Qureshi on Wednesday informed that the contingent of Danish school is also participating in Punjab Games sports competitions with full dedication.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Ehsan Bhutta and Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi were the guests of honour at Punjab Games sports events. Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan, Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Chief consultant SBP Hafeez Bhatti, SBP PRO Abdul Rauf Roofi and other officials were also present on this occasion.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Ehsan Bhutta and Director General Sports Punjab M Tariq Qureshi also distributed prizes among the top position holders of the sports events.

Following are results: Swimming 100m freestyle: Mohid Sadiq (Lhr), Hamza Asif (Fsbd), Rayyan Sadiq (Lhr) 100m breaststroke: Bilal Maqbool (Lhr), Hamza Asif (Fsbd), Rafay Raza (Lhr) 100m butterfly: Daud Nawaz (Lhr), Dayan Kashif (Lhr), Abbas Ali (Balochistan) 100m backstroke: Mohid Sadiq (Lhr), Rayyan Sadiq (Lhr), Zeeshan (Sargodha) 200m breaststroke: Bilal Maqbool (Lhr), Riaz (Sargodha), Danial (Gujrat) 200m individual medley: Mohid Sadiq (Lhr), Dayan Kashif (Lhr), Hamza Asif (Fsbd), 4x100m relay freestyle: Lhr, Gujrat, Sargodha Pentathlon event 1st: Bahawalpur 2729 2nd: Lahore 2396 3rd: Faisalabad 1828.

Volleyball Faisalabad beat Gujranwala 4-1, Sahiwal beat Lahore 3-0, Gujranwala beat Pindi 3-0, Lahore beat DG Khan 3-0, Sahiwal beat B'pur 3-0, Faisalabad beat Gujrat 3-0.

Weightlifting 55kg: Sameer Khan (Lhr), Mubeen (Fsbd), Yaqoob Arif (Gujranwala) 61kg: Taimoor Khan (Lhr), M Ahsan (Fsbd), Muzammil (Sargodha) 73kg: Junaid Butt (Lhr), Abdur Razzaq (Gujranwala), Danial (Sindh) 81kg: Wasiq Butt (Lhr), M Ali (Gujranwala), M Zahid (Fsbd) Rugby DG Khan beat Gujranwala 12-5, Multan beat Gujrat 24-0, B'pur beat DG Khan 33-0, Gujrat beat Pindi 10-0, Sahiwal beat Gujranwala 5-0, Multan beat Pindi 31-7, Lhr beat Dg Khan 32-0, Fsbd beat Gujrat 12-0, Multan beat Sargodha 19-12, Lhr beat Gujranwala 32-0, Sahiwal beat DG Khan 15-14, Sargodha beat Pindi 22-0, Lhr beat B'pur 17-12, Fsbd beat Multan 12-10 and Sargodha beat Gujrat 15-0.

Taekwondo -58kg: Sharjeel Butt (Multan), M Usman (Pindi), Zeeshan Saqib (Fsbd) -63kg: Huzaifa (Lhr), Ali Husnain (Fsbd), Shahzaib (Sahiwal)-68kg: Fahad (Gujrat), Shoaib (Pindi), Sarmad (Gujranwala)-74kg: Ahmed Zain (Fsbd), Rehan Ali (Lhr), Raja Hashir (Pindi).