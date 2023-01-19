Secretary Sports Punjab, DG SBP inspect different sports venues and facilities

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Musarrat Jabeen and Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi inspected different sports venues and facilities here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Musarrat Jabeen and Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi inspected different sports venues and facilities here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Thursday.

They were accompanied by Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa and officials of Project Management Unit (PMU) during their inspection visit.

Secretary Sports Punjab and DG, SBP inspected Punjab Tennis Stadium, tennis hostel, State of the Art Tennis Courts, Sports board Punjab's cricket academy, NPSC Gymnasium Hall, Co-Working Space and Youth Helpline at SBP E-Library, under construction Squash Complex project and Sports Medicine Clinic during their detailed visit.

Mohammad Tariq Qureshi gave a thorough briefing to Musarrat Jabeen about multiple features and details of under construction sports facilities.

He informed that State of the Art Tennis Courts are equipped with all international level facilities and now we will be able to organize international level tennis tournaments at our own venues. "Pakistan tennis stalwart Aisam-ul-Haq and other top tennis coaches will also impart modern training to young players at Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy," he added.

After this, both the officials visited the site of Sports Board Punjab's first ever Sports Medicine Clinic.

Muhammad Tariq Qureshi on this occasion said this Sports Medicine Clinic will be the first of its kind in the history of country. "Definitely, it will be a great facility for all players and sports persons.

Renowned health experts and other medical officers will be there for quality treatment of all male and female athletes who got injuries before, during and after sports competitions," he added.

Then, Secretary Sports Punjab and DG, SBP also took a round of under-construction Squash Complex and inspected the pace of work.

Musarrat Jabeen on this occasion issued strict instructions to officers concerned to complete the remaining construction work as early as possible.

She said that these new sporting facilities would help Pakistan in producing several world class sports stars in future. "Our country has plenty of potential in every field including sports. It just needs proper grooming and international level facilities and training and Sports Board Punjab is doing exactly the same thing to make the future of Pakistan sports bright," she added.

On the occasion, Mohammad Tariq Qureshi told that the Squash Complex would play a key part in the promotion of squash game in the province. He said after completion, it would be Pakistan's first world class squash venue where Pakistan could host international squash events. "Squash is quite a popular game among our youth and we are quite determined to produce more world class squash players in future after the completion of this mega project".

He further said that all international level facilities would be provided in the squash complex. "The constructionof the State of the Art squash complex project in Nishtar Park Sports Complex is definitely a major developmentin regard to the future of squash in Pakistan".