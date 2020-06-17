Secretary Sports Punjab directs concerned officer to submit reports of 2019-20 Annual Development Programmes

Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology and Tourism Ehsan Bhutta has directed all the Divisional, District and Tehsil Sports Officers, DPD and Project Management Unit to submit reports of 2019-20 Annual Development Programmes till June 27

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) : Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology and Tourism Ehsan Bhutta has directed all the Divisional, District and Tehsil sports Officers, DPD and Project Management Unit to submit reports of 2019-20 Annual Development Programmes till June 27.

He issued these directions while chairing a high-profile video-link meeting at his office at Punjab Stadium on Wednesday.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Director Admn Javed Chohan, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa, Project Director PMU Akram Soban, DS Planning, Planning officer, all Divisional and District Sports Officers also attended the videolink meeting.

Ehsan Bhutta directed all the concerned officers to inspect the projects personally and then prepare reports along with photographs.

The matters of E-Libraries to run them after PITB project ends, training of field officers and 2019-20 Annual Development Programmes were discussed in detail during the meeting.

Divisional, District and Tehsil Sports Officers gave thorough briefing about the development schemes of their respective areas during the meeting.

Addressing the meeting Secretary Sports urged all the officers to put emphasis on the standard of work and complete the projects within the given time. "The work of all officers will be analysed minutely and there will be no compromise on the quality of work," he asserted.

All the officers have also been asked to prepare feasibility reports of of new ADP Schemes 2020-21. "The training webinars for field officers will also be arranged by Directorate and Divisional Sports officers", he added.

Secretary Sports directed the officers to ensure the quality in all development worksand directed all field officers to physically visit the sites and submit reports by 27 June.