UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretary Sports Punjab Directs Concerned Officer To Submit Reports Of 2019-20 Annual Development Programmes

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 08:00 PM

Secretary Sports Punjab directs concerned officer to submit reports of 2019-20 Annual Development Programmes

Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology and Tourism Ehsan Bhutta has directed all the Divisional, District and Tehsil Sports Officers, DPD and Project Management Unit to submit reports of 2019-20 Annual Development Programmes till June 27

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) : Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology and Tourism Ehsan Bhutta has directed all the Divisional, District and Tehsil sports Officers, DPD and Project Management Unit to submit reports of 2019-20 Annual Development Programmes till June 27.

He issued these directions while chairing a high-profile video-link meeting at his office at Punjab Stadium on Wednesday.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Director Admn Javed Chohan, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa, Project Director PMU Akram Soban, DS Planning, Planning officer, all Divisional and District Sports Officers also attended the videolink meeting.

Ehsan Bhutta directed all the concerned officers to inspect the projects personally and then prepare reports along with photographs.

The matters of E-Libraries to run them after PITB project ends, training of field officers and 2019-20 Annual Development Programmes were discussed in detail during the meeting.

Divisional, District and Tehsil Sports Officers gave thorough briefing about the development schemes of their respective areas during the meeting.

Addressing the meeting Secretary Sports urged all the officers to put emphasis on the standard of work and complete the projects within the given time. "The work of all officers will be analysed minutely and there will be no compromise on the quality of work," he asserted.

All the officers have also been asked to prepare feasibility reports of of new ADP Schemes 2020-21. "The training webinars for field officers will also be arranged by Directorate and Divisional Sports officers", he added.

Secretary Sports directed the officers to ensure the quality in all development worksand directed all field officers to physically visit the sites and submit reports by 27 June.

Related Topics

Sports Punjab Visit June All

Recent Stories

DHA provides children with developmental delays, t ..

17 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Calls for Utilizing Cyberspace to Ena ..

19 minutes ago

Cooperation between entities participating in ‘U ..

32 minutes ago

Pompeo to Meet Top Chinese Diplomat in Hawaii - St ..

1 minute ago

SCO Chief Warns Risk of COVID-19 Resurgence Remain ..

1 minute ago

Govt. opposes bill to facilitate families of Parli ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.